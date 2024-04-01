Big Brother Naija star, Roseline Afije, known as Liquorose, received luxurious gifts from her fans “Liquolions,” on her 29th birthday yesterday, March 31st.

In the photos shared online, the reality star received a large check for 5 million naira.

They also surprised her with a practical gift – a 100,000 naira fuel voucher.

Adding a touch of luxury, the Liquolions treated Liquorose to a 100,000 naira spa treatment, allowing her to relax on her special day.

The fans included money bouquets and birthday cake as part of the gifts given to Liquorose.

Happy birthday to her.

See the photos below;