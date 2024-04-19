Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is refusing a N13 million ($29,000 USD) settlement from show sponsor, Quidax.

The dispute stemmed from unfulfilled prizes awarded to Phyna following her 2022 victory.

One of the promised prizes was one Bitcoin (BTC). The value of Bitcoin has risen significantly since then.

After being called out by Phyna recently, Quidax approached her with a cash offer of N13 million, claiming it matched the value of one Bitcoin in 2022.

However, Phyna has rejected this offer.

She insisted on receiving the originally promised one Bitcoin, which is currently worth more than N90 million or $200,000 USD.

Additionally, Phyna demanded the trip to the Maldives that was also included in her prize package.

She rejected alternative destinations offered by the show organizers.

Sharing the update, she said;

“I am standing on my Maldives trip for two. So I’m waiting to get my tickets for Maldives. You can’t give me Kenya or Morocco as options to pick from. I can fund my trip if I want to go to Kenya or Morocco.

“Also, Quidax said they will give me N13m; the rate of 1 BTC in 2022. Before I countered that, I reminded them that as at when I checked in November 2022, 1 BTC was N22m but they insisted that it was N13.8m. So I referred to my Google and it showed me that 1 BTC was about N19m in November 2022.

“If Quidax had given me my 1 BTC in 2022, today I will be having about N96 million sitting in wallet. Now you are telling me that you are going to give me N13m, so what happens to all my lost in the past two, three years?”

Watch the video below:

Phyna rejects 13 million naira offer, insists on 1 BTC and a trip to Maldives#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/uFgSdvnvAR — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) April 18, 2024

