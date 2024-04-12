Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for abuse of the Naira.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos handed down the judgement this morning.

Bobrisky was initially arraigned by the EFCC on April 5th on a six-count charge, including money laundering and abuse of the Naira.

The money laundering charges were dismissed by the court.

However, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the Naira abuse charges and was convicted.

This conviction stems from allegations of mistreating Nigerian currency, likely through practices such as spraying or defacing Naira notes.

Following his guilty plea on April 5th, the crossdresser was remanded in EFCC custody.

The sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for April 9th but was postponed due to the Eid-Fitri public holiday.

The court has now sentenced Bobrisky to 6 months in prison.