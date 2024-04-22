Nigerian comedian, AY Makun recently acquired a brand new Range Rover.

The luxurious car, reportedly worth millions of naira, comes amidst news of his separation from his wife Mabel after 20 years of marriage.

AY Makun shared a video on his Instagram page where he can be seen exiting his new black Range Rover, dressed in a traditional agbada.

The post has garnered mixed reactions from his followers.

While some congratulated him on the new acquisition, others speculated if the frequent posting is a way to get a reaction from his ex-wife.

Some comments even suggested it might be a coping mechanism for the recent separation.

akhidenor_hilton_peterson said: “When you’re Big you’re Big Aje…No capping here ✅🔥🔥”

madijafashion said: “The way bros the post now no be so e be before ooo😂😂 abi na loneliness ni”

sindaco7441 said: “The only revenge na to be a better u bro…”

dee_ashantibaby1 said: “Tear Rubber 👏👏👏👏❤️”

davi.daisrael said: “Steady giving them something to have sleepless nights about. Congrats boss. More wins.”

apposto_bigvibes said: “😂😂😂assistant yul edochie 😂”

Meeky AJ wrote: “After relationship issues people always post success to pepper the EX! Lord Lamba after issues post traveling is my hobby”

Ojiugo stated: “This one wants to tension Mabel

Watch the video below;

