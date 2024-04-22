Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has unveiled the face of his second son with Judy Austin on his first birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie director shared photos of the little boy.

Yul Edochie revealed that he named the his second son after his father, Pete Edochie.

The actor went on to say powerful prayers for his little boy.

He wrote;

“It’s time to grant the world the privilege to meet our son.

From Isi Mmili Ji Ofor & Ijele Isi Mmili, Judy Austin.

His name is Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie.

Named after his two grand fathers.

Rejoice with us as he turns 1yr old.

Happy birthday, son.

You shall be 10 times greater than your parents.

May God lead you always & may your ancestors stand by you solidly.

❤️❤️❤️”

See below;

