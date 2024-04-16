Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has gushed over a recent video of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko and her senior wife, Laila Charani.

Recall that the politician got married to Regina ten years after his marriage to his Moroccan wife.

Yesterday, Laila shared a video of herself stepping out with Ned and of their children.

Taking to the comment section, Regina Daniels gushed over her senior wife and husband, stating that their video was giving every bit of couple’s goals.

She wrote; “Couples goal.”

Laila replied: “aww thank you ❤️❤️”

Her comment has warmed the heart of Nigerians who showered Regina with praises. .

@debbysnowhite wrote: “I no know weather na to laugh or cry na so Una take confuse my emotions u people wicked sha.”

@sharon_eney wrote: “I just know I like this Regina so much. Very Free spirited soul. No hate in her DNA.”

@ngbaby38 wrote: “Sweet soul.”

@amara.ray.750 wrote: “Wow una dey try ohh jealous for kill me.”

@omah_starz wrote: “Sweetest girl.”

@swashvaldotaz wrote: “Why would she hate she is the one who did come into someone’s else marriage.”

@debby_shola111 wrote: “Even the person in the video too is not the first or second wife either.”

@lizzy.maam wrote: “I love you I swear.”

@wendyguerri9258 wrote: “Smart girl.”

