Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has opted to turn her birthday into a day of remembrance for her late colleague, actor Junior Pope.

Edochie took to Instagram to express her deep sorrow and disbelief following Junior Pope’s recent passing.

The actress described their close relationship, detailing how Junior Pope consistently celebrated her birthday with calls, messages, and social media posts.

In a touching gesture, Rita Edochie dedicated her birthday to Junior Pope, expressing hope that God will use this day to fix anything that may go wrong due to his absence.

She also offered prayers for strength and comfort for Junior Pope’s wife and children.

She wrote;

“I REFUSE TO CELEBRATE THIS DAY, I HEREBY DEDICATE IT TO MY GREAT SON JUNIOR POPE WHOSE DEATH INCIDENCE IS BELOW MY BELIEF.

TODAY THE 16TH DAY OF APRIL 2024 IS MY BIRTHDAY BUT I CHOOSE NOT TO CELEBRATE IT THE WAY I HAD INTENDED.

THIS SON OF MINE DOES NOT MISS MY BIRTHDAY EVERY YEAR, HE POSTS MY PICTURES, WRITES, AND CALLS ME, I AM ACTUALLY EXPECTING A PHONE CALL OR A MESSAGE FROM HIM, OR A POST FROM HIS PAGE WITH MY PICTURES REGARDING MY BIRTHDAY TODAY THE 16TH APRIL IF AT THE END OF TODAY I DO NOT GET ANY REACTION FROM HIM, THEN IT WILL DAWN ON ME THAT OBUMNEME NWAM IS NO LONGER HERE

NO DEATH IN NOLLYWOOD HAS MADE ME THIS CRÃZY. OBUMNEME IS JUST TOO YOUNG FOR THIS.

WITH A HEART FULL OF GRIEF AND HEAVINESS, I DEDICATE THIS BIRTHDAY OF MINE TO YOU JUNIOR POPE MY GREAT SON, MY CHAMP.

I PRAY AND HOPE THAT GOD USES THIS GOLDEN DAY OF MINE WHICH I HAVE DEDICATED IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL MEMORIES, TO FIX ANYTHING THAT MAY GO WRONG DUE TO YOUR ABSENCE.

AS FOR YOUR LOVELY WIFE, QUTEJAY THE ENVY OF ALL WOMEN, MAY GOD USE THIS DEDICATED DAY OF MINE TO GRANT HER FORTITUDE AND STRENGTH ENSURING THAT SHE RAISES YOUR WONDERFUL BOYS RIGHTLY AND COMFORTABLY.

MAY THE HARD LIFE THAT HITS YOUNG WOMEN WHO LOSE THEIR HUSBANDS AT VERY DISPLEASING TIMES NEVER HIT HER AT ALL.

I HOPE SHE HEALS FROM THIS WOUND SOON ENOUGH

AND MAY AFFLICTION NOT COME HER WAY THE SECOND TIME.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH JOHNPAUL OBUMNEME ODONWODO A.K.A JUNIOR POPE

YOUR MEMORIES WILL REMAIN EVERGREEN IN MY HEART AMEN.

IT IS WELL WITH YOUR ACTIVE SOUL NWAM.

I STILL CAN NOT SAY REST IN PEACE BECAUSE E STILL NEVER CLEAR ME

YA DI BA.

THANK YOU JESUS FOR ANOTHER YEAR AND GIFT OF LIFE, YOU KNOW THE BEST.

I CANNOT QUESTION YOU”.

See below;

