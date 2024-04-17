Popular Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, known by his stage name Cubana Chiefpriest, was granted bail today by a Lagos Federal High Court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought three charges against Cubana Chief Priest.

These charges allege violations of the Central Bank Act of 2007 related to the alleged mishandling of the Nigerian Naira currency at a social event.

During the hearing, the club owner pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Justice Kehinde Ogundare granted Cubana Chiefpriest bail set at ₦10 million (approximately $23,800 USD).

After meeting the bail conditions, he has been released.

Note that a trial will be held to determine Cubana Chiefpriest’s guilt or innocence on the charges against him.

