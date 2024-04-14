Nigerian actors Angela Okorie and Zubby Michael are at the center of a new controversy surrounding the death of their colleague, Junior Pope.

Following Pope’s passing, Zubby faced criticism online for not publicly mourning him on social media.

However, actress Angela Okorie has offered a possible explanation for Zubby Michael ‘s silence, sparking further debate.

She alleges that a past professional rivalry between Michael and Pope might be the reason behind Michael’s lack of public mourning.

Angela Okorie implies Michael might have a history of competitive behavior with colleagues and potentially disrespecting industry seniority, with Pope holding a more established position.

“Dem no born am well to post Junior pop, he knows why he is running, nollywood knows his story with Junior pop, Nigga be fighting every1 cos he wanna be number 1 of nollywood, mind you Junior pop na zubby Oga,” she wrote.

Many people felt Okorie’s perspective offered a missing piece to the puzzle. They believed her explanation provided a possible reason behind Zubby Michael’s silence.

Some heavily criticized Okorie for her timing and the negativity she injected into the situation.

Others defended Zubby Michael, suggesting there could be personal reasons behind his silence unrelated to any rivalry.

They argued that people grieve differently and public pronouncements aren’t always necessary.

certified_lord_44 noted: “Do you know how many people you sef dey fight. Delete this your comment. Ewu.”

dagboru1011 penned: “Wow there’s really a lot going on in dis movie industries.”

prinzlet_properties penned: “what of JerryAmilo dat posted him she everybody was attacking him pls allow people to mourn they way der spirit direct dem posting his pictures doesn’t show love sanitation is not love.”

See Angela’s post below;

ALSO READ: “No one showed up in court for him but he always showed up for them” Media personality Osi Suave slams celebrities over Bobrisky