Nigerian media personality Osi Suave has criticized celebrities for not showing support to Popular crossdresser , Bobrisky, during his recent court case.

Recall that the male barbie was sentenced to six months in jail without the possibility of a fine on charges of Naira abuse.

Taking to his Twitter page, Osi Suave expressed his disappointment, highlighting Bobrisky ‘s past support for others.

This criticism sparked discussions online, with many users pointing out the absence of Eniola Ajao, the person whose event reportedly led to Bobrisky’s arrest.

“Bobrisky, that shows up for people, didn’t even see anyone in court as a show of support for him

Everyone just dey use am for clout”.

The incident has ignited a debate on social media regarding loyalty and support within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Many agreed with him as they noted how even Eniola Ajao, whose event led to his arrest didn’t show up for him.

One Adewale wrote, “Na true o, the lady that used her to promote her movie should be there to give emotional support

One De Vincii Not Leonardo wrote, “His eye will clear, someone did this to humble him

One Tosin Balogun wrote, “I hope he learns his lessons

One BODMAS wrote, “Oga Osi that’s life for you say, after they use him they’ll now dup him

One Chisom Checs wrote, “Everybody dey fear VDM. Nobody gree show support”.

