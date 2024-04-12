Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has confirmed a rumour about her late colleague, Junior Pope separating from his wife and mother of his three children, Jennifer before his death.

Recall that blogger Cutie Juls refuted online rumors claiming Jennifer Awele, reportedly Junior Pope’s wife, collapsed upon hearing the news of his death.

Cutie Juls further stated that Junior Pope had previously contacted their platform with a story to share, but it wasn’t published before his passing.

However, a since-deleted statement from the blog hints at a possible separation between Junior Pope and Jennifer, suggesting he might not have been married at the time of his death.

Doris Ogala, a colleague of Junior Pope, took to the comment section of the post to confirm the news.

See the screenshot below;

