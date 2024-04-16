Popular Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday for allegedly abusing the Naira.

This comes after days after Bobrisky received a six-month jail sentence for a similar offense.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed three charges against Cubana Chiefpriest, accusing him of spraying and mishandling Naira notes during an event at Lagos’ Eko Hotel.

These actions violate the Central Bank Act of 2007, which mandates proper treatment of the national currency.

One of the charges read: “That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

Cubana Chief Priest will appear before Justice Kehinde Ogundare at the Federal High Court in Lagos.