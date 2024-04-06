Nigerian singer, Simi has gushed over her husband, Adekunle Gold as she shares a playful video on social media.

In the video, the music diva could be seen vibing to her new song with Tiwa Savage.

AG baby was pissed with the lyrics of the song, which criticize men.

In the caption, Simi jokingly acknowledged her Adekunle Gold ‘s stubbornness, referring to it as a “strong head.”

However, she went on to declare her love for him despite his flaws, urging fans to stream the new music.

“Even with their strong head, you still be wanting them”, She wrote.

The video has sparked reactions online,

One Pappy Jay Official wrote, “Person wey sing men are cr@zy get man

One Aisha Haba wrote, “Lord cover this too with glory. I love their love wallahi

One Sisi Moji wrote, “I am getting married on Monday, nobody should beg me

One Ushie wrote, ‘You don set aunty Tiwa up make she talk say men dey cr@zy, now you dey with your m@d man for house, where her own?

One Tochi Lifestyle wrote, “See as I dey smile like a fool

One Nica Luv2 wrote, “Not me smiling like a mumu while watching the video

One Official Temmy Tee wrote, “Baba wan form hard guy, but Simi’s got the kumu button

The couple got married 2019 and they welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2020.

