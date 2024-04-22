Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has expressed her deep appreciation for her boyfriend.

Sharing photos of herself and her man playing in the rain, the movie star highlighted the positive impact he has had on her life,

Nkechi Blessing described her boyfriend as her “biggest support system.”

She further expressed gratitude for his business sense, thanking him for his creative ideas to “move my brand forward.”

In her words;

” Taking time out to appreciate my Special gift from God, ESEOGHENE. Just as your name implies, ever since you came into my life I have become a better person, your teachings and guidance are things I will hold dear to my heart forever, thank you for being my biggest support system, coming up with ideas on how to move my brand forward…I have said this to you over and over, but I need to celebrate you openly, just the way you have carried my matter on your head openly…I love how you love me and I promise to always be in your corner EGUONO ME we did a thing under the rain and God himself is pleased with us I love you Daddy/ @xxssive #mineforlife”

See below;

ALSO READ:“The heartbeat of my life, my world would be empty without you.” Adekunle Gold pens heartwarming note to his wife, Simi on her birthday