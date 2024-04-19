Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has penned a heartwarming message to his wife, Simi on her birthday.

Sharing beautiful photos of the celebrant via Instagram, the music star expressed his adoration for her, showering her with compliments and well wishes.

AG baby prayed for her to achieve all her desire.

Highlighting his gratitude for his wife, Adekunle Gold revealed that her presence brings him joy every day.

According to him, she is the heartbeat of his life and his world would be empty without her.

Adekunle Gold concluded by wishing Simi a happy birthday.

He wrote;

“Magic, my prayer for you today is that you get everything you want and more. You deserve it all. Thank you for going through life with me. Waking up to your gorgeous face reminds me of my blessings. Happy birthday to the heartbeat of my life, my world would be empty without you. 💙”

See below;

