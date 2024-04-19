Nollywood actress, Adanma Luke has mourned her colleague, Junior Pope and others died in a boat accident on the River Naija.

The group were returning from a filming location for a movie directed by Adanma Luke when the accident occured.

This led to Nigerians accusing Adanma of causing their deaths. They alleged that her inability to provide life jackets led to their untimely death.

Taking to social media, a grief-stricken Adanma Luke revealed that her heart was shattered in pieces after Junior Pope and others died in the accident.

According to her, she wish she can turn back the hands of time.

The movie star shared a video from the movie set and wrote;

“My brother Junior Pope, my makeup artist Abigail, My hard working Friday, Precious and Olanti My heart is shattered in pieces as I write this. I’m broken. I do not have any words, no words are enough to explain this pain. I find myself praying, how can we turn back the hands of time?

My heart bleeds for your families who are in pain that cannot even be described.

May God who sees and knows everything, in his infinite mercy give you peace and rest. 💔”

See below;

ALSO READ:“I am now a graduate” Nigerian AI Mimicker, Jadrolita shares excitement as she graduates from the University, bags BSc In Accounting