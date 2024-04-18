Nigerian music star Davido surprised a female fan at his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday night.

In a viral video, the dedicated fan held up a sign pleading for help with her student loan debt, which reportedly totaled around $103,000.

Davido, known for his generosity, took notice of the her plea and called on the female fan to join him on stage.

The singer offered her a whooping sum of $50,000 towards her student loans.

This translates to roughly 58,028,000 Nigerian Naira (using today’s exchange rate).

The news of Davido’s generosity has been widely praised on social media.

Watch below:

