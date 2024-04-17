Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has berated Popular dancer, Korra Obidi following the recent revelation made by her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

Recall that Justin had alleged that the singer visited Nigeria to attend a friend’s wedding while she was 5 months pregnant and she ended up sleeping with the groom.

He also leaked an alleged chat between Korra and her friend’s fiancee to backup his claims.

Reacting to this via the comment section of a blog post, Nkechi Blessing tackled Korra Obidi, stating that she was wrong to have cheated on her husband while she was pregnant with her baby.

She added that women who is supporting the dancer after seeing the leaked text messages, should be ashamed of themselves.

“Omo any woman that supports Kora after that text msg,dem suppose shame am WTF? Abeg abeg this is all shades of wrong…Hian 5 months pregnant? Hian” she wrote.

See below;

Meanwhile, Korra Obidi has reacted to the allegations leveled against her boy her ex-husband, Justin. Click HERE

ALSO READ: “I’ve known him for 4-5 years and we have a good relationship. I didn’t know he was Married” – Stylist in intimate photo with Davido breaks silence