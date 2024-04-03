Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has showered his wife with love and support after she landed a new endorsement deal with popular phone brand, Tecno.

Taking to Instagram , the songwriter shared a celebratory video, taken from the launch event for a new Tecno phone.

Kizz Daniel playfully congratulated his wife, mentioning the financial benefits of the Tecno deal. He also professed his undying love for his wife.

“Very gentle girl , I’ll pick you up turn you biggie girl 😂” – Showa ….. Get that Tecno money 💰 baby @mrsanidugbe Love you forever ❤️” he wrote.

This news comes just weeks after Kizz Daniel proudly announced his wife’s first endorsement deal with car manufacturer Mikano.

See below;

