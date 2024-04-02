Nigerian musician, MI Abaga has celebrated his wife, Eniola Mafe Abaga on her 40th birthday.

The rapper took to Instagram to share video of their moments together.

In his caption, MI Abaga expressed his undying love for his wife as he wishes her a happy birthday.

Describing her as his love, the veteran music star encouraged her to continue smiling, dancing and being the most beautiful woman on earth.

In his words;

“Happy 40th birthday to my one..

@eniolamafe ♥️. I love you beyond words..

Keep smiling.. dancing and being the most beautiful woman on earth my love..

🍾🍾🍾🍾💖💖💖💖🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾💃🏾💃🏾🎊🎊🎊🎊🍾🍾🍾🍾”

