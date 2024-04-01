Netizens has dragged BBNaija star, Chomzy after she shared a video featuring herself, her husband, and her stepson.

The controversy surrounding Chomzy and her stepson began after videos and photos from the baby’s first birthday party emerged online.

The situation escalated when viewers discovered that Chomzy’s husband allegedly took the child from his biological mother and restricted her access.

Adding fuel to the fire, Chomzy shared a video featuring herself, her husband, and the stepson stepping out for the birthday party.

Netizens interpreted it as Chomzy taking on the role of the mother during the birthday celebration.

Some viewers accused her and her husband of preventing the child’s biological mother from having a relationship with her son. Others questioned their motives or resorted to threats.

@mabel0455 wrote: “Let the child’s mother have access to her child. Nothing justifies that level of wickedness. People can continue to praise him because he has money but money without integrity is zero”

@russian_bred wrote: “Karma will soon come for her”.

@mariansionu wrote: “What exactly does he do for a living”.

@missjayu wrote: “All this people giving hot takes about Chioma I hope y’all know the full story. If you don’t know the full story, you don’t have. I don’t know the full story that’s why I rather kept quiet. What if the baby’s mother has celebrated the child and we didn’t hear? Maybe this celebration here is for the father and Chioma had to be there to support her husband? What if?”

Watch below;

