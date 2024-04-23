Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and his wife Erica are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Recall that the couple got married on April 23 2022, in Culpeper, VA, United States.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tim Godfrey shared beautiful photos of himself and wife as he pens a beautiful anniversary message to her.

In his caption, the singer described Erica as his heart’s treasure, still waters and Anambra Princess.

Reflecting on their two years of marriage, Godfrey described them as the “best years of my life yet.”

He credited Erica for his happiness and acknowledges God’s role in bringing them together.

In his words;

“Dearest Erica

Happy 2nd anniversary, my heart’s treasure! My still waters!! My Anambra Princess!

Wow!!! Already??? It sincerely feels like Yesterday!

This has been the best years of my life yet. Thank you and thank you again. God honestly,showed me that I am his most treasured child by bringing you my way.

On this special day, we honor our journey, blessed profoundly by God’s loving hands. You are not just my wife but the very soul of our home—beautiful, prayerful, and wise beyond measure., You are everything and more. More than we can ever hope and desire. Every role you fill, you do with grace and strength even when you are tired and stressed. As my confidante, the mother of REIGN AND BRYAN, and (plenty more to come 😛🤦🏽‍♂️), and my deepest friend. Your wisdom lights our path, and your prayers fortify our union. I am profoundly thankful for you and all that you are. May the Lord continue to bless us and our journey together….

If you can see this… kindly say a word of prayer for us and help me celebrate my wife!!! @ericakatrinagodfrey”

See below;

