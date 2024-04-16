Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has sparked online conversation after revealing her admiration for the loving relationship between Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The revelation comes after the release of their new song together, “Men are Crazy,” which has garnered significant attention in the Nigerian music industry.

While recording the song, Tiwa Savage noticed how frequently Adekunle Gold called and checked in on Simi.

She jokingly expressed her envy of their affection, stating that their love appears to be as strong as ever.

“While on set with Simi I had to ask her when she met Adekunle Gold again. Coz AG kept calling & checking on her every now and then, like 10 times in 10 minutes hahaha. Their love is still burning fresh like they started just yesterday. Omo, na that day single life pain me…” she said.

Her statement has sparked reactions online. While some people shared their own thoughts on love and relationships, others expressed well wishes for Tiwa Savage to find a loving partner of her own.

Yina Terkula write: May God also give u ur own. U deserve to be love and be loved.

Rhoda Oluwatosin wrote: Love is a beautiful thing especially when you are with the right person may Almighty God please give us our own because everyone in this world deserves to be Loved truly and deeply.

Dïàmôñd Sûñ wrote: To every kind hearted person I’m an upcoming artiste, I wish to be followed by you it could means a lot 🙏 I wish you all the best in life 🙏💜.

Zara Black wrote: I swear their love 😘❣️😘 is something worth emulating. I don’t know about the Inside part of it ohh but the outta side makes me wanna fall in love again.

Adewumi Kayode wrote: When men see value , we don’t play with it. U need to understand how valuable Simi is to AG before u make your conclusions. She’s an asset to him n he’s an asset to Simi too. That kind of bond n love will always flourish.

Olusegun Ayomide Victory: Awwwn God will definitely bless you with a good, loving and caring man that you deserved. Am man that will treat you like a queen that you are.

ALSO READ: “At least he didn’t go about producing babies with people’s wives and side chick” Netizens reacts as Yul Edochie mocks AY Makun and other critics