Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, have received an outpouring of praise after blessing 50 student with scholarships.

The couple recently surprised students at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) during their “Overwhelming Victory Concert.”

In a viral video, Mercy Chinwo and her husband announced the establishment of scholarships for 50 deserving UNIPORT students, covering one year of their studies.

According to them, the scholarships were funded “on behalf of their son.”

“On behalf of our son, we are giving out 1-year scholarship to 50 UNIPORT students”. The announced.

News of this kind act has sparked a wave of online support, with many commending the couple for their compassion and commitment to supporting education.

