Nigerian singer, Kechi Okwuchi, who rose to fame on America’s Got Talent, is showering her mother with love on her birthday today.

Then music star took to social media to share beautiful photos of herself and mom alongside a touching tribute.

In the post, she reminisced about their close bond, calling her mother “the wind beneath my wings.”

Kechi appreciated her mother for making her childhood “the best and happiest it can possibly be.”

According to her, she was nicknamed “mommy’s wrapper” due to their inseparable nature.

The singer expresses her gratitude for her mother’s selfless love and for being a constant source of strength.

While wishing her mother a happy birthday, Kechi Okwuchi professed her love for the celebrant.

“To the wind beneath my wings🪽

Mommy, from my very first memory on this earth, you have been my favorite person in the ENTIRE world. In fact, my other favorite person in the entire world came out of you 😊 all my life, mommy, you have strived to make it the best and happiest it can possibly be. Daddy too, obviously, but you in particular. Growing up, people called me your wrapper/handbag because I literally could not stand to be apart from you for even a moment. That is because of the selfless love for me that oozed out of you so effortlessly, even in the times when you had to discipline me. Even now, and always.

Thank you mommy, for being my personal person. Thank you for being the one constant thing in my life that has never let me down. It’s a very high pedestal to put another human being on, I know, but what can I say? You haven’t fallen yet 🥰

Happy birthday nne’m. A furu’m gi na anya 🥳❤️❤️

@ijeduruokwuchi

@gateaux.d.ije.bakery”

