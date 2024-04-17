Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has reacted after her ex-husband, Justin Dean accused her of cheating on him while she was 5 months pregnant with their second daughter, Athena.

It could be recalled that Justin alleged that the singer visited Nigeria to attend a friend’s wedding while she was 5 months pregnant and she ended up sleeping with the groom.

Reacting to this in a video shared via her Facebook page, Korra Obidi debunked the allegation, stating that she didnt cheat on Justin “in the cause of their legal marriage from 2019 all the way to the separation of March 3rd, 2022”

According to her, she only cheated on him before she came to the United States.

Speaking further, Korra disclosed that she was in an abusive marriage.

She also alleged that that Justin cheated on her on several occasions and he got her infected her while she was pregnant with Athena.

In her words;

“Two years after and I would like to say an official statement to all the defamation that I have been receiving from a said Justin Dean here in this statement referred to as Mr. Korra Obidi. I would like to officially debunk some of the outrageous crazy allegations that I have been getting and I would like to officially thank my fans for their patience. If you have already read my book, you have already known the truth, but for those who don’t have the privilege of this, this is a short summary of what has happened. I have been accused of ch£at!ng at five months pregnant with Athena in my belly. This is about October of 2021 while I visited Nigeria for my friend’s wedding. I never did such. If I did anything like that, let my career end today. I never did anything and I want to blatantly state that in the cause of our legal marriage from 2019 all the way to the separation of March 3rd, 2022, I never cheated on Dr. Justin Dean aka Mr. Korra obidi. I never did. I only admitted to having an affair before I came to the United States, which caused me so much pain in my life than I’ve ever gotten in my entire existence. This man abus£d me constantly for months. What happened to be months in front of his parent? His mother, I called one time telling her, your son just h!t me in the face and picked up my child and looked around the face and said, your mother is a wh0re. And what did she say? Sounds like you guys are going to deal with each other. Sounds like you guys are arguing like you always do. There was no justice for me until I picked up the pieces of my life and divorced that abus!v£ man in March of 2022. As of the end of the divorce, several of my Korrans came out to talk about how they have been cyberly m0l£sted by Mr. Korra Obidi aka Justin Dean and how he had in the guise of helping them with their lower back pain, lured them into sending n-de pictures of themselves and the entire naked bodies in videos and pictures that he had documented in a sick file that I believe he still has a possession of till today. He c0ned a lot of women into sending them their n*de. He also did this while he was in practice as a chiropractor in Los Angeles. A lot of women have finally found the strength to come out to talk about how they didn’t even know when they did this. A 19 year old girl in Brazil talked about how she was with him while we were married. He che@t£d several times, so much so that while I was pregnant with Athena in Santa Domingo. I went to visit him while he was on a course and I got inf£ct£d. He administered me with antibiotics while Athena was in my stomach. Partly, what I just thank God that he had no adverse effects on my unborn baby. These are just a few things that I endured before I finally made it out of that abus!ve relationship. I hope this is a little closure and legal action is on its way for the slander and def@mation that I have had to endure over the years. Thank you for constantly being a Korrans. Thank you for loving me. I love you so much.”

