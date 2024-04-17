Justin Dean, the ex-husband of Nigerian-American dancer, Korra Obidi has levelled a strong allegation against her.

Their comes days after the singer was attacked by an unknown woman in her home.

In a Facebook live video, Justin Dean accused Korra Obidi of sleeping with her friend’s fiancee while she was pregnant with their second child.

According to him, the mother of two had visited Nigeria to attend the friend’s wedding while she was 5 months pregnant and she ended up sleeping with the groom.

Justin revealed that when he discovered that she had been cheating on him, he was very upset.

He said;

“Korra my ex-wife went to Nigeria for her friend’s wedding and slept with this woman’s fiance, she was 5 months pregnant with our daughter. I was so upset when I found out that she had been sleeping around”.

Justin leaked Korra’s alleged chat with the man to backup his claim.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Women are not bad, they are beautiful but young men who are still hustling should stay away from them“ Zubby Michael advises, reveals why