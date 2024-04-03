Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has sparked a heated online discussion with a recent social media post.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie director called urged his fans to call him, “Abraham father of many nations,” leaving his them bewildered.

This reference to the biblical figure Abraham, known for having many descendants, has ignited speculation about the meaning behind his words.

“New name alert. Anywhere you see me, call me Abraham father of many nations” Yul Edochie wrote.

His outburst has sparked reactions online. Many slammed him, stating that he doesn’t deserve to bear that name.

Other wondered if he is expecting another baby with his second wife.

poshab_ wrote: “Only God know wetin this man tell May wey she accept to marry am”

edith.nkemdilim wrote: “You’re too irresponsible to be called Abraham. Stay in one place Yul!!”

azohmonica wrote: “Are we expecting another baby from mami pastor?.. tell us no di use style”

cynthiaxx_mia wrote; You just confirmed the news of Judy’s pregnancy

jubilant_nwendy wrote; “You are fighting hard to be on news this week ☺☺☺☺”

teejaiygold wrote: “This guy needs therapist, only if you know what he’s going through inside. He doesn’t want to loose his wife and family but the other woman has gone far in what she did to get him. Yul’s soul is restless, forget all he’s doing here. The Edochies family are obviously a weak family, else who is Judy to have hold their son to ransom”

See his post below;

