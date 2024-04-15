The Anambra State Police Department has addressed confusion surrounding the burials of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and others who died in the recent Anam boat accident.

The state’s Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed that three victims were buried near the riverbank, with their families’ permission.

One of these burials has since been changed, with the body being exhumed for burial in the victim’s home state.

Anambra Police also clarified that actor Junior Pope and another victim remain in the morgue. Their families are currently making funeral arrangements.

The police are actively investigating the boat accident and they have already collected statements from the movie producer and the boat operators involved.

The investigation aims to determine if criminal negligence played a part in the tragedy, and potential charges may be filed.

“But later, the family of one of the victims decided to exhume the body to be given a proper burial in her State while the other two were still buried there.

“Also, Junior Pope and one other are still in the morgue and await the deceased family’s funeral arrangements, Please let’s be guided.

“Meanwhile, the producer of the movie and the two boat drivers’ Statements have been obtained, and other necessary actions/moves already emplaced by the Operatives as directed by the Commissioner of Police to determine the criminal liability of any person, if any, in the mishap.” SP Tochukwu Ikenga said.

