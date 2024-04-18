A newly opened shawarma stand in Owerri, Nigeria, has caused a stir online due to its name – Junior Pope Shawarma.

The name is the same as a popular Nollywood actor who recently passed away.

The news of the business venture, shared on TikTok by @kamso_thefirst, has resulted in mixed reactions:

Many internet users expressed outrage, finding it disrespectful to use the name of someone who just passed away for commercial purposes, especially within two short weeks.

Others view it as an opportunistic attempt to capitalize on a recent event.

A few comments suggested the possibility that the Shawarma business might have existed before the death of Junior Pope.

@dittimiyasharon said: “For this country even dead body need connection before he fit rest”

@ches_decor reacted: “My country 😂😂😂 any trend don enter market.”

@tour_lanny asked: “You never see Wizkid abi Davido’s picture wey they dey cut shawa fish for shop before?”

@investors_kelly15 claimed: “This has been here for more than 4 years that in front of my plaza at orji ama wire”

@evve__lynn opined: “The family needs to sue them… everything Dey be play”

@effedeborah commented: “Maybe na old business place 😂😂But this is really funny”

