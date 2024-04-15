Nigerian crossdresser , Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is in the spotlight after the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) challenged his claims of having gender reassignment surgery.

Recall that the male barbie had previously stated that he had undergone surgery to become a woman, including breast augmentation and acquiring a vagina.

During his court case, Bobrisky was identified as male.

Following this, NCoS placed him in the male section of a correctional facility.

A medical examination reportedly found no evidence of physical changes to his genitals or gender.

NCoS found out that the male biological organs of Bobrisky are still intact.

These findings contradict what Bobrisky had publicly stated, raising questions about the extent of any medical procedures he may have undergone.

Addressing those who were concerned about Bobrisky’s safety in the male facility due to his gender expression, NCoS assured them of his well-being.

ALSO READ: “Shebii you dated Priscilla Ojo and Chidinma” Blogger, Tosin Silverdam call out Kizz Daniel as he reveals he has been with his wife for 10 years