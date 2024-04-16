Azubuike Ihemeje, a hotelier and the Chairman of Portland Resorts, a luxury hotel in Port Harcourt, has extended an all-expenses-paid vacation to Anyim Vera, the lady who was embarrassed by Pastor Paul Enenche.

Recall that Pastor Paul had publicly cast doubt on Ms. Anyim’s claims of obtaining a Law degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He accused her of giving false testimony and then walked her out of the church alter during the testimony.

The incident sparked online criticism of the pastor’s actions. The duo later met yesterday and settled their differences.

Following this, Hotelier, Azubuike Ihemeje extended an all-expenses-paid vacation to Anyim Vera.

In a social media post, he stated his intention to provide an all-expense-paid vacation at Portland Resorts in Portharcourt this weekend of his 1yr anniversary.

According to him, she deserves some healing.

He wrote: “We’re offering that madam Anyim Vera of NOUN an all-expense-paid vacation at Portland Resorts in Portharcourt this weekend of our 1yr anniversary. She truly deserves some healing ❤️‍🩹”

