Nigeria singer, Dammy Krane has made serious allegations against fellow musician Davido, alleging his involvement in the death of Tagbo Umeike.

Recall that Tagbo tragically passed away on his birthday in October 2017.

In a video message posted on his Instagram account, Dammy Krane alleged that Davido was responsible for the death of Tagbo Umeike.

According to him, OBO pressured Umeike to consume an excessive amount of alcohol, specifically mentioning 40 tequila shots.

He further claimed that Davido left Umeike in his car after he became intoxicated.

The winger alleged that Davido, who has previously boasted about never being arrested, might be using his wealth to conceal his involvement and past actions.

“He told Tagbo to drink 40 shots of Tequila on his 40th birthday and abandoned him in the car till he died.

“You weren’t even remorseful. You put the blame on an innocent person and he was arrested. All the hidden truths will be revealed this year.” he said.

Davido has yet to reply to the charges.

