Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel, recently revealed how musician, Davido helped him address an issue with child star Emmanuella.

Emmanuella, a young actress who gained fame through Mark Angel’s skits, encountered public criticism for wearing clothes some viewers considered inappropriate for her age (13 at the time).

Concerned about Emmanuella’s wardrobe choices, Mark Angel advised her to change her clothing style. However, she initially disagreed.

Seeking a solution, Mark Angel contacted Davido, a musician Emmanuella greatly admires.

The music star spoke with her via video call, stressing the importance of modesty in her attire.

Following Davido’s conversation, the young girl discarded most of the clothes in question, surprising Mark Angel.

Mark expressed his gratitude to Davido for his intervention, acknowledging it helped prevent potential issues.

He said;

“Davido helped me overcome a potential problem that already seemed inevitable. Emmanuella is growing up and like every girl child, she has started making some personal decisions about her life which aren’t too easy to control. There was a time she was under fire for putting on revealing outfits and posting on social media. I advised her the change her entire wardrobe but she was a bit adamant. She continued doing things her way until Uncle Davido called us on video call and advised Emmanuella on the importance of decency. Emmanuella quickly took the advise… probably because it came from her favorite artiste haha. She actually burnt most of her clothes the next day. I was surprised. Still thankful to Davido”

