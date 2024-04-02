BBNaija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly know as Doyin, has sparked discussion online with her stance on paternity tests.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star acknowledged the increasing reports of paternity fraud in Nigeria.

Doyin David argues that there’s nothing wrong with partners requesting DNA tests due to the prevalence of paternity fraud.

According to her, a DNA test provides clarity and prevents a man from unknowingly raising a child that isn’t his.

She acknowledged the emotional pain such a request might cause, but argues that certainty in paternity is more important.

In her words:

“It’s not a bad thing for your partner to request for DNA test. If he wants to take care of a child that isn’t his, let it be his decision to do that intentionally not because he thinks he’s the father. The rate of paternity fraud is too high for you to think emotionally if your partner asks for a DNA test. It’s a painful request but it’s understandable.”

See below;



