Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael is in the spotlight for his recent advice to young men.

In a recent interview, the movies star advised them to prioritize their financial goals and “conquer poverty” before getting into serious relationships.

The actor pointed out that women are not bad.

According to him, they are beautiful.

However, Zubby Michael encouraged young men to dedicate their energy to “the hustle” and building a strong foundation for their future but thinking of being in a relationship.

He suggested that there’s a right time for love, and the early stages of a career might not be the most opportune moment to date.

In his words;

“ Women are not bad , they are beautiful, but as a young man , there is time for everything . No go dey look for love at a time wey you should be looking for money . Conquer Poverty first . You can never focus on life 100% if you have a woman in your life and you guys get to argue . It affects you mentally. Focus and make it first “

