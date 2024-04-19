Popular content creator Jadrolita, known for her AI impersonations, has graduated from university with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

The good news was shared by the skit maker via her Instagram page.

Sharing photos from her graduation ceremony, Jadrolita expressed her gratitude to supporters, including her family, friends, and online fans, for their encouragement throughout her studies in the University.

She also hinted at exciting plans for the future.

In her words;

“What a great journey towards attaining my first degree from the University, and I am so so happy and grateful to God Almighty. ❤️

I sincerely want to appreciate my family for their unending support all through my educational journey

To my friends, this is just the beginning of attaining greater heights together😍❤️

Big love to my management team aisohub and all those who came out to celebrate me❤️

A super thanks to my online families❤️ I was away writing my final exams, and now, I am back with so much aspirations and prospects!

I am now a graduate!❤️🎉🤩😍🎈”

