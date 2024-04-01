Nigerian social media activist, VeryDarkMan is back online after a stint in prison.

The content creator marked his first online activity since his release by releasing a video.

In a video shared, the social media critic could be seen rocking a traditional Agbada garment.

Addressing Netizens, VeryDarkMan stated that the public always views him as the victim, regardless of his actions. This suggests he might feel misunderstood or unfairly criticized.

He also made a statement which has caused controversy. VeryDarkMan compared s his release date to Easter Sunday, the day Christians celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.

He stated that he came out of police cell the same time Jesus rose from the dead.

The video concludes with VeryDarkMan’s signature phrase “they gon learn,” hinting at a potential return to his usual online activity.

