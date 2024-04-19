Paul Okoye, one half of the famous Nigerian music duo, P-Square, recently shared his experiences with household chores while visiting his children in the United States.

He revealed this during an Instagram live session.

Accustomed to having domestic help in Nigeria, Paul Okoye found himself learning to cook, clean, and wash dishes.

He jokingly shared the numerous cuts he sustained on his hands while washing dishes.

Despite the difficulties, Paul Okoye showcased his newfound cooking skills, preparing a meal for his children.

He acknowledged mastering some skills like cooking stew “by force by fire” (out of necessity).

He said;

“I don wash wash plate, Plate don wash me. I dey throway trash, dey sweep; knife don cut cut my hand. These knives dey target my hand. Thank God I dey do grocery shopping online but shey I fit wash plate online? I don learn how to cook stew by force by fire. Omo dey where you dey wey dem no your skill, if you come here ehn, O.Y.O (On Your Own),” he stated partly.”

Watch the video below;

