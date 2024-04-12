Dancer Korra Obidi is recovering after a shocking attack in her own home.

The disturbing incident unfolded during a recent Facebook livestream, leaving viewers stunned.

While interacting with fans online, the singer was abruptly attacked by a woman who appeared outside her door. The livestream feed went dark during the struggle.

When she regained control of her phone, she was visibly shaken but composed. The mother ine revealed she had been doused with acid and suffered a knife attack.

Fortunately, Obidi fought back, forcing the attacker to flee.

Following the assault, a courageous Obidi resumed her livestream with police officers present. They provided medical attention for the chemical burns and lacerations.

Despite the ordeal, Korra Obidi has faced online speculation that the attack was staged for publicity.

She firmly denied these accusations, stating, she doesn’t need that kind of clout.

The dancer emphasized her passion for performance and expressed gratitude for escaping a more severe outcome.

She said;

“I understand that there are a lot of artists who have in the past tried to create scenarios like this for clout chasing, but I promise you, I’m not one of them. I don’t need that kind of clout, it’s not that deep for me, I just want to sing and dance and love on people, I love people and I love to sing and dance and that’s it. What happened yesterday, I escaped to the best possible scenario, guys. Look at my face, it’s just not good. I had a whole bottle of salicystic acid on my face, I escaped with holding onto the knife of some few bruises and this car from a stab, from a stab, and that’s basically it. I’m really frazzled, I’m still shocked, I’m still shaking.

But that’s it, guys. This is the best possible scenario that could have happened from there. And I’m grateful to God that it didn’t get worse than this..”

