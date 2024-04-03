Nigerian actress, Ramota Adetu, popularly known as Aunty Ramota, recently sparked conversation online about her views on love, men and family.

In the video, the content creator offered a clear and honest perspective on her personal life.

She states that her goals don’t include getting married, having children, or following a traditional family structure.

Aunty Ramota confirmed that she is currently single and has never felt a desire to have kids or have anything to do with men..

The actress uses a blunt expression to describe her feelings towards men. She also revealed a past relationship where a man who initially expressed love to her later said hurtful things.

This experience, according to Aunty Ramota, has left a lasting negative impression.

Aunty Ramota’s openness has generated a variety of reactions online. Some viewers find amusement in her frankness, while others share their own thoughts and experiences.

AyoPweety wrote: “This aunty ramota nah oloribukuru ☺️… God wey create aunty ramota like this don know the kind of person she go become for real life.”

Infertility and IVF Advocate wrote: “Why didn’t they no use Aunty Ramota as princess in Anikulapo sef? Action po bi ogogo.”

Hhanny Bhee03 wrote: “Best in saying katikati…..how I wish I can send voice note u for see ur self this morning.”

Mhiz Dammylolla wrote: “i no dey family mo lo school primary 2 ni mo ti par, metter melon, Aunty Ramota please don’t kill me with laugh.”

jesussaves wrote: “Na the first interview way I go see aunty ramota being calm be this.”

Watch below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMmrWRLJ/

