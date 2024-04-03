The “Happie Boys,” a pair of Nigerian social media personalities, are back in the news with a scholarship to study in the United States.

The Happie Boys rose to fame after a video of them dancing on the job at a Nigerian restaurant chain went viral.

This caught the attention of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), who offered them a chance to turn their lives around.

He funded scholarships for them to study abroad in Cyprus.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. The Happie Boys claimed their scholarship funding ran out after six months, leaving them stranded in Cyprus.

They took to social media, accusing Apostle Chibuzor of misconduct and questionable practices, even sharing private chat logs.

The Apostle countered by stating they failed their courses and showed a lack of gratitude.

The situation escalated, leading to the Happie Boys’ deportation from Cyprus.

However, fate seems that to have intervened. A US-based Nigerian doctor, whose identity remains undisclosed, has stepped forward to fully fund their acceptance fees at an American university.

Sharing the good news to their fans, Happie boys appreciated the doctor for offering them the scholarship.

The news has been met with mixed reactions online.

While the doctor’s generosity provides the Happie Boys with a second chance, their past actions raise questions about their character and future choices. The internet remains divided, with some congratulating the boys and others expressing concerns about potential visa issues and their behavior in the US.

Alamsfel reacted: “Another solid reminder that life no be Nollywood. Your enemy isn’t necessarily God’s enemy.”

Cecilia__remi said: “Na VISA gangan be the main thing o.. Dem fit give you admission make embassy no give visa lol.”

Janeluxuryshop said: “Have they been given an american visa lol… They should have wait till they get their visas first.”

Ble_ssing_sunday added: “The ringleader is that fair one on dread, I hope he doesn’t mislead this other guy again.”

Damouche01 added: “Just pray the US embassy won’t use your social media footprint to deny you student visa. Dey pray o. Admission no mean say visa don set.”

Samariabub_ reacted: “Una don get visa? Congratulations to you guys I pray you don’t make him regre.t his kindness someday.”

