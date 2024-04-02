Nollywood actress, Blessing Obasi has showered her husband, Stan Nze with praises for his acting in the movie “Afamefuna.”

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian expressed her undying love for her man.

Blessing Obasi revealed that finding a good partner is amazing and she’s very thankful for her husband.

According to her, he’s always there for her, no matter what.

She then transitioned to promoting Nze’s work by asking followers if they’ve seen “Afamefuna” and praising his performance.

In her words;

“This is a special appreciation post to My Sweetness. Finding the right person to do life with, is a blessing beyond measure, and I couldn’t be more thankful to God for the gift of you @stannze

Through the darkest moments, I look around and I find you there, right there with me every step of the way.

Through the happiest moments, I look around and I see you. Your cheer, so big, it could cover for us both.

You are my blessing. It is no shock you stay blessing the world as well.

Guys, have you seen the movie- Afamefuna?

Did you see my baby’s role execution? Wow!

I think I’ve seen you in roles. Yet time and again, you outdo yourself. Well done!

If you’ve seen Afamefuna, let’s catch up in the comment session. What was your best scene? If you are yet to, what are you waiting for?

I’m super super proud of you My Sweetness💞

The world is your stage. Occupy!!!!

Directed by The Supertalented @kayodekasum

Produced by @comeonnaija”

