Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has ignited a new debate regarding his grandchild, Liam.

In a viral video, Mr. Aloba acknowledged Liam as his grandchild.

However, Mohbad’s father added that he still want the deceased’s wife, Wunmi, to take a DNA test to confirm Liam’s biological father.

According to him, the test is necessary because of public curiosity in Nigeria.

This request has raised eyebrows, particularly Mr. Aloba’s justification. Many are questioning why public curiosity should be a factor in a private family matter.

Some suggested that Mr. Aloba should consider taking his own DNA test if paternity is really a concern.

A few social media detectives suspect Mr. Aloba might be causing trouble for Wunmi on purpose.

realanitajoseph commented: “Wetin concern Nigerians 😡😡😡😡so you know he’s your grandson ,sir pls Una no owe Nigerians any thing Shallom 🚶🚶🚶🚶”

ble_ssing_sunday remarked: “Can he also do DNA test let Nigerians know if he is truly the father of Mohbad? I never see this kind papa before”

gungirl001 said: “For Nigerians? Wtf are Nigerians ? Give us a break man, you just want to frustrate that girl?”

akin_to_la stated: “This man who called himself Mohbad dad is the weapon fashioned against Mohbad….. May God not let us have wrong parents such like this man most especially 😡😡”

