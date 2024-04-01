Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday got into the spirit of April Fools’ Day with a playful prank on her social media followers.

The thespian announced the surprising arrival of a baby boy with her boyfriend, Xxssive.

On Instagram, Blessing shared a post that began with, “I know you all are shocked,” immediately grabbing attention.

She then revealed the “birth” of their imaginary son, supposedly two months ago.

Nkechi Blessing further played up the surprise by including a photo and expressing love for her “son” as he turns two months old.

She wrote;

“My little miracle is Two months old today Daddy @xxssive and I love you dearly. Two months ago @xxssive and I welcomed a bouncing baby boy…I know you are all shocked..But the lord has done it finally. Coming back to share my testimony and I will be posting the full testimony video on my YouTube channel. kindly click the link in my bio to subscribe and turn on post notifications”

See below;

