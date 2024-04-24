Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has recently denied online rumors alleging she pressured her husband, actor Frederick Leonard, into marriage.

The rumors surfaced after social media users interpreted online interactions between the couple as signs of marital discord.

A social media user named Adamma Nora fueled the speculation by directly stating her belief that Peggy Ovire forced Frederick Leonard into marriage.

“Who doesn’t know that when a man is being forced into something e no dey last”.she wrote.

Peggy responded on her Instagram story, firmly rejecting this claim.

She emphasized her self-confidence and independence, playfully referencing her Urhobo heritage to dismiss the idea of forcing someone into marriage.

She then urged the user to spread positivity and focus on personal growth.

The actress alleged that the user might hold some jealousy or hidden feelings towards her husband.

She wrote;

“This got me laughing so hard. Peggy! Beauty, brain & her own bag.

Forced my husband to marry me. @adamma_nora You don’t know me oh. Full Urhobo girl. Stop the hate, I’m always in my quiet lane. It’s not my fault your father didn’t teach you how to place value on yourself. I know you still have a crush on him, no vex nah. But tearing your fellow woman on socials, is you undermining the power of a quiet woman”.

