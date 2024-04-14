Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has ignited mixed reactions online following the death of his fellow actor and friend, Junior Pope.

While many celebrities have publicly expressed condolences, the movie star has yet to acknowledge Pope’s passing on his social media platforms.

This has drawn criticism from some users.

Social media users have criticized Zubby Michael for not publicly mourning Junior Pope, particularly considering their reported close friendship.

They comments pointed out that Michael was allegedly the best man at Pope’s wedding.

Some suggested a potential personal rift between Michael and Pope, which could explain the lack of public mourning.

Others defended Michael’s privacy, acknowledging that people grieve differently and public pronouncements aren’t always necessary.

One Amakaz Empire wrote; “You were his best man on his wedding day. Wetin happen nah?

One Ab Star Update wrote, “Sir you’re not saying anything about Jnr Pope oo, you can’t tell me is sadness at least can’t you pretend even if you don’t want to

One Everything Successful wrote, “I get ur point but at least for last respect u for just post for story boss

One Haji Nelson wrote, “If you notice he is not following JP so I believe they might have issues in the past, but that doesn’t mean he can’t send his condolence message or mourn him

One Chizubor Slm wrote, “Zubby try saying RIP. True people mourn differently but that RIP is necessary. Quit the activity gee

One Chinyere Reginald wrote, “Pay homage. Say goodbye, no day form

One Zizi Kids Store wrote, “Zubby is proud. Remember we are all pencils in the hands of His. Be humble Nigga

One Funny Mouth wrote, “They’re not in good time if you check they’re not even following each other”.

