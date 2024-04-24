Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage recently discussed the leak of her s£x video, which occurred in October 2021.

This was the first time she publicly addressed the situation in three years.

In an interview with Power 105.1 anchor Angie Martinez in New York, the singer opened up about the emotional toll of the leak, particularly as a mother to her son, Jamil.

She revealed her biggest concern was the potential impact the video might have on him in the future.

However, the actress also shared a sense of empowerment, stating that she took decisive action.

According to Tiwa Savage, she enlisted the help of an IT specialist to remove the s£x video from the internet and even from people’s mobile devices.

“Right now, you can’t find it anywhere,” Savage said regarding the video. “Even if you had it stored on your phone,” she added.

This has sparked reactions online.

