Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli’s husband, Nnamdi Oboli has penned a sweet note to jer on her birthday.

In a social media post, the writer showered her with praise and expressed his deep appreciation for her.

He described her as a “beautiful, dutiful, reliable, loving, and wonderful wife.”

Omoni Oboli’s husband further expressed his gratitude to God, thanking Him for blessing him with Omoni, a “prudent wife.”

He went on to describe how much she means to him, stating he can’t imagine his life without her.

In a playful touch, he acknowledged the role of fate in bringing them together, suggesting it was divine intervention.

In his words;

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful, dutiful, reliable, loving, and wonderful wife @omonioboli of my youth!!!

🥰🥳🎁🎊🎉🎂🎈

It’s WORLD OMONI DAY!!!

There’s a lot to say about this beautiful queen of my heart, but I’ll just take this day to thank God and WORSHIP HIM for the gift of this woman who daily makes my heart glad and the prudent wife only He can give (Proverbs 19:14)

Lord, I can’t thank you enough for this wife of my youth.

I can’t imagine a world without her being there, to tell the truth.

It’s such a delight to know that I had no hand in making her my choice.

You looked on me and gave me one that You O Lord knew would make me daily rejoice.

I do not take it for granted and I pray she lives to give you all the glory in life.

I rejoice this day for the Grace of giving yet another year to my loving wife.

Happy birthday love ❤️

I pray you see many more glorious and productive years together 🙏🏽”

