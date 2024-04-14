Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of singer Paul Okoye, has spoken out to address online speculation regarding her involvement in his separation from wife Anita Okoye.

For the past two years, rumors have circulated that Ifeoma was the reason for the couple’s split. Taking to her Instagram story, Ifeoma has firmly denied these accusations.

Ifeoma claims she became involved with Paul Okoye only after his marital status changed.

She emphasized that her relationship began after Paul and Anita’s separation and subsequent divorce were finalized.

Ifeoma strongly denies any role in causing the marriage to break down and criticized the spread of misinformation online.

She said;

“I don’t have to do this at all, but I will cause I’ve never really said a word about it and it seems a lot of you are addicted to misinformation

“I met/got into a relationship with a very SINGLE man.

I was nowhere in the picture when they got separated or divorced

And I certainly do not have time to chase people from their houses

Aburo kwanu m ogbanje

So my dear, yes, I sleep well at night

ATP, any other nonsense you choose to believe/ circulate just means you’re a witch”

See below:



